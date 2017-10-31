Police: Parent holding teacher hostage in California school

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A parent barricaded himself inside a Southern California elementary school classroom Tuesday and is believed to be holding a teacher or other school staff member hostage, police said.

Riverside Police were called to the Castle View Elementary School around 11 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a disturbance involving a parent, said Officer Ryan Railsback, a police spokesman. When the officers arrived, they found the parent barricaded inside a classroom and he refused to come out, he said.

Police believe the man is holding a teacher or other school staffer hostage and it wasn't clear if the man had a weapon, Railsback said. Hostage negotiators and the police department's SWAT team were at the scene, he said.

School officials said all students have been accounted for after the shooting and were safely evacuated. The Riverside Unified School District said in a Facebook post that the students were being reunited with their parents at a nearby park.