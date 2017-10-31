Police: Man shoots into police officer's home in Mississippi

YAZOO CITY, Miss. — Authorities in Mississippi have charged a man with aggravated assault on a police officer and domestic violence after he allegedly fired shots at the home where she and their children stay.

Yazoo City Police Chief Ron Sampson told The Clarion-Ledger that Darius Teon Moore was arrested after trying to force his way into the officer's home around 2:45 a.m. on Monday.

The chief says that after the officer refused to let Moore in, he went into the street and fired several rounds. One hit her car, and another entered her bedroom.