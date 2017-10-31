Police respond to shots fired near World Trade Center site
NEW YORK — Police are responding to a report of gunfire a few blocks from the World Trade Center site and memorial, and witnesses say a vehicle drove down a popular bike path and struck pedestrians and cyclists.
The New York Police Department posted on its Twitter feed that one person was in custody Tuesday.
An Associated Press photographer on the scene saw at least one person lying motionless on the Manhattan bike path.
A large number of police vehicles could be seen near a community college and a high school and a few blocks north of the National Sept. 11 Memorial.
It's unclear how many people have been injured or whether anyone was killed.
