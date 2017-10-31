Puerto Rico faces cash shortfall after Hurricane Maria
A
A
Share via Email
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's strugging government says it will face a cash shortfall by the end of the year and it's seeking billions of dollars in additional federal funds to help it cope with the expenses caused by Hurricane Maria.
It says the devastating storm imposed enormous emergency costs while causing an estimated 50
The storm caused an estimated $45 billion to $95 billion in overall damage to private and public property.
Puerto Rico's government said at a federal control board meeting on Tuesday that its cash income has dropped by $1.7 billion, with an additional $1.18 billion reduction in collections for power and water services, which were temporarily demolished by the storm.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Complaints filed to Halifax City Hall after councillor's controversial comment
-
Case of newborn baby found abandoned in Halifax 'extremely rare:' province
-
Halifax to handle its own parking enforcement after contractor kicked to curb
-
'This is racist': University of Alberta investigates jack-o'-lantern found on campus