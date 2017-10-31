Puerto Rico faces cash shortfall after Hurricane Maria

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's strugging government says it will face a cash shortfall by the end of the year and it's seeking billions of dollars in additional federal funds to help it cope with the expenses caused by Hurricane Maria.

It says the devastating storm imposed enormous emergency costs while causing an estimated 50 per cent drop in the U.S. territory's collections of taxes and fees, worsening an 11-year recession.

The storm caused an estimated $45 billion to $95 billion in overall damage to private and public property.