Rockefeller Center Christmas tree to come from Pennsylvania

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A tree from Pennsylvania has been selected as Rockefeller Center's Christmas tree.

Rockefeller Center officials on Monday announced on their Twitter feed that they selected a Norway spruce from State College to be the 86th tree to adorn the plaza. Information on the tree's height and owner has not been released.

It will be cut down on Nov. 9 and arrive two days later in New York City, where it will be decorated with more than 50,000 lights and topped with a Swarovski star.