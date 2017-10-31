SCE&G leader to retire after failed $9B nuclear project

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The chief executive at the second South Carolina utility involved in a failed $9 billion project to build two nuclear reactors is stepping down.

SCANA announced Tuesday that Kevin Marsh is retiring as chairman and CEO of the company and its subsidiary, South Carolina Electric & Gas, at the end of the year.

Senior Vice-President Stephen Byrne also is retiring at the same time.

Lawmakers and others had been putting pressure on the company to make leadership changes since SCANA and state-owned utility Santee Cooper announced they were abandoning construction of the reactors July 31.

SCANA Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Addison will become the utility's new CEO on Jan. 1.