Shooting suspect says football player tried to rob him

NORFOLK, Va. — A man charged in the fatal shooting of a Norfolk State University football player told authorities that the victim tried to rob him.

Twenty-two-year-old Jaquan Anderson, a former member of Norfolk State's football team, is charged with second-degree murder in the Friday shooting of 18-year-old Nicholas Ackies.

Anderson was arraigned on Monday and is being held without bond. Online court records indicate he's being represented by a public defender but don't list a name.