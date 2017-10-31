Sony profits soar on image sensors, games, "Spider-Man" film

TOKYO — Sony Corp. is reporting its fiscal second quarter profit zoomed by 26-fold from the same period last year, boosted by the success of its image sensors, game products and the latest "Spider-Man" movie.

Tokyo-based Sony, which makes Bravia TVs, PlayStation 4 video-game consoles and Wyclef Jean recordings, reported Tuesday a July-September profit of 130.9 billion yen ($1.2 billion), up from 4.8 billion yen reported last year.

Quarterly sales rose 22 per cent to 2.06 trillion yen ($18 billion).

The Japanese electronics and entertainment giant raised its full-year profit forecast to 380 billion yen ($3.4 billion), up by nearly 50 per cent from its earlier forecast for 255 billion yen ($2.3 billion) profit.