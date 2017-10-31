Sony profits soar on image sensors, games, "Spider-Man" film
A
A
Share via Email
TOKYO — Sony Corp. is reporting its fiscal second quarter profit zoomed by 26-fold from the same period last year, boosted by the success of its image sensors, game products and the latest "Spider-Man" movie.
Tokyo-based Sony, which makes Bravia TVs, PlayStation 4 video-game consoles and Wyclef Jean recordings, reported Tuesday a July-September profit of 130.9 billion yen ($1.2 billion), up from 4.8 billion yen reported last year.
Quarterly sales rose 22
The Japanese electronics and entertainment giant raised its full-year profit forecast to 380 billion yen ($3.4 billion), up by nearly 50
That's a more than five-fold improvement from the 73 billion yen earned in the fiscal year that ended in March.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Businesses petition to allow open liquor on Calgary's 17th Avenue
-
'The dam has broken': Edmonton's theatre scene on making change after high-profile harassment allegations
-
‘Rape culture’ in Vancouver nightlife scene spurs #MeToo push
-
Abandoned Shaughnessy: how empty mansions are changing Vancouver's toniest neighbourhood