States seek to expand lawsuit against generic drug-makers

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's attorney general and 45 of his colleagues are seeking to expand a federal antitrust lawsuit against generic drug-makers to include more manufacturers and medications, as well as senior executives at two companies.

Led by Connecticut, the states sought a federal court's permission Tuesday to widen their complaint, which alleges a number of illegal agreements among 18 manufacturers to fix prices and divvy up the market for specific generic drugs.

The original lawsuit filed last year claimed six drug-makers artificially inflated and manipulated prices for two drugs. At the time, Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen said "it was just the tip of the iceberg."