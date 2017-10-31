Teen's bond posted using slain dad's life insurance payment

HAMILTON, Ohio — An Ohio teenager accused of fatally shooting her father is free on bond that was posted using his life insurance payment.

Police say the then-14-year-old girl shot 71-year-old James Ponder in the head at their Hamilton home in February and called 911 to report it. A judge has kept the aggravated murder case in juvenile court.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports an affidavit filed in court shows Ponder's wife received $250,000 in life insurance benefits and used $30,000 to post the teen's bond last month. The affidavit says those benefits also are paying for the girl's legal defence .

The teen was put on electronic monitoring at her grandmother's home.

Authorities haven't said why she shot her father.

The Associated Press generally doesn't name juveniles charged with crimes.

