Thailand cancels passports of ousted prime minister
A
A
Share via Email
BANGKOK — Thailand's Foreign Ministry has the
Ministry spokesperson Busadee Santipitaks said Thailand's embassies will inform foreign governments that Yingluck is no longer a Thai passport holder. She had two personal and two diplomatic passports.
Yingluck, whose government was ousted in a 2014 coup, was sentenced in absentia to five years in prison in September for negligence in instituting a money-losing rice subsidy program. She fled Thailand before the verdict and is believed to be in the United Kingdom.
The ministry said it's not uncommon for Thais who must travel frequently to have multiple passports because visa applications can take weeks.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Complaints filed to Halifax City Hall after councillor's controversial comment
-
'The dam has broken': Edmonton's theatre scene on making change after high-profile harassment allegations
-
Why a 'zombie law' won't stop the 'killing and maiming' happening on Toronto streets
-