Thailand cancels passports of ousted prime minister

BANGKOK — Thailand's Foreign Ministry has the cancelled the passports of former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra who fled the country last month to evade a prison sentence she said was politically motivated.

Ministry spokesperson Busadee Santipitaks said Thailand's embassies will inform foreign governments that Yingluck is no longer a Thai passport holder. She had two personal and two diplomatic passports.

Yingluck, whose government was ousted in a 2014 coup, was sentenced in absentia to five years in prison in September for negligence in instituting a money-losing rice subsidy program. She fled Thailand before the verdict and is believed to be in the United Kingdom.