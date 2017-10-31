The Latest: Bergdahl was 'gold mine' of information
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The Latest on the sentencing hearing for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl (all times local):
12:25 p.m.
Two military agents are testifying that Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl helped them understand insurgents better and provided a "gold mine" of information after he was returned in a prisoner swap.
The agents were called by the defense.
The agents say the information that Bergdahl gave them will help train troops on how to survive future imprisonments. Bergdahl was held by the Taliban for five years.
Prosecutors have sought to show a military judge the severe wounds that troops suffered while searching for Bergdahl.
Bergdahl took the stand Monday and apologized to the wounded.
___
3:50 p.m.
Gut-wrenching testimony at the sentencing of Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will likely continue with officials who treated the soldier following his brutal five years of captivity by Taliban allies.
The
Bergdahl faces up to life in prison for endangering his comrades after pleading guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.
