The Latest: Brexit talks to resume in Brussels next week

LONDON — The Latest on Britain's exit from the European Union (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

Britain's chief Brexit negotiator says divorce talks between the U.K. and the European Union will resume next week

Brexit Secretary David Davis told a parliamentary committee that the sixth round of talks will start Nov. 7 in Brussels. He says he is seeking an "intensification" of the negotiations, which so far have failed to resolve big differences on key issues, including the amount Britain must pay to settle its financial obligations to the 28-nation bloc.

The U.K. is due to leave the EU in March 2019, and the stagnating talks have raised fears that it could crash out without a deal.

Britain hopes EU leaders will declare at a meeting in December that talks have made enough progress to move onto future relations and trade.

Davis insisted Tuesday he is confident Britain is "on timetable" to get a good outcome by March 2019.

1 p.m.

Britain's statistics agency says the country's contribution to the European Union's coffers last year was around half the amount some advocates of Brexit claimed during last year's referendum.

The Office for National Statistics said Tuesday that Britain's net transfer to the EU in 2016 was 9.4 billion pounds ($12.4 billion). That's about 180 million pounds per week, around half the 350 million pounds the Vote Leave campaign said could be saved in case of Brexit and spent on healthcare.

That claim is seen to have boosted support for the campaign for Britain to leave the EU.