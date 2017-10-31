The Latest: Kenya economy suffering, business group says

NAIROBI, Kenya — The Latest on Kenya's repeat election (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

The head of a Kenyan business association says his compatriots are tired and companies have suffered big losses because of the country's election turmoil.

Nderitu Mwangi, chairman of the Hood Group, said Tuesday that it's time to restore East Africa's economic hub to normalcy after President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner of the repeat election boycotted by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Mwangi says the police and judiciary should address "the issue of impunity" and wants businesses to be able to operate without disruptions from violent protests. Some have led to looting and destruction of property.

Police and opposition supporters have clashed since Thursday's election. At least nine people have died; some were shot by police and several were killed in fighting between rival ethnic groups.

___

2:35 p.m.

Church leaders in Kenya are calling for tolerance after the disputed presidential election, saying the vote has left the country "grossly divided along ethnic and political lines."

Peter Karanja, general secretary of The National Council of Churches of Kenya, said Tuesday that opposing factions should engage in dialogue to overcome an "underlying problem that cannot be resolved through elections."

Flanked by other church leaders, Karanja recommended a constitutional amendment that would restore the post of prime minister in an "expanded executive" aimed at increasing government accountability.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday was declared the winner of Thursday's repeat election that was boycotted by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

___

12:40 p.m.

More than 1 million Kenyan primary school students are writing exams this week, bringing some normalcy to this deeply divided country after an election that was boycotted by the main opposition group.

The students on Tuesday started final exams ahead of enrolment in secondary school across Kenya, whose president, Uhuru Kenyatta, was declared the winner of an Oct. 26 vote that opposition leader Raila Odinga said was a sham. The vote was a rerun of an August election that was nullified.

There was concern that recent clashes between police and opposition supporters in some areas could disrupt the exams. There were no reports of unrest early Tuesday.