The Latest: Netflix suspends production on 'House of Cards'
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — The Latest on sexual harassment allegations in Hollywood (all times local):
2 p.m.
Netflix and the maker of "House of Cards" say production on the show starring Kevin Spacey is suspended.
The political satire is filming its sixth and final season amid fallout from a 1980s sexual abuse allegation
In a joint statement Tuesday, Netflix and producer Media Rights Capital say production was put on hold to review the situation and address "any concerns of our cast and crew."
A Netflix spokeswoman declined to provide further details about the action. On Monday, executives from the two companies
The streaming service announced Monday its Emmy-winning "House of Cards" would come to an end after next season, a decision it says was made before Spacey was accused of trying to seduce a 14-year-old actor in 1986.
Spacey has apologized for the incident he said he doesn't recall but which would have stemmed from "drunken
A release date for the final "House of Cards" episodes has yet to be announced. Netflix is developing a possible spinoff of the drama that helped put the streaming service on the TV series map.
___
11:30 a.m.
The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has revoked an award it was going to give Kevin Spacey, a decision made after allegations that he made sexual advances on a teen boy.
The group says "''it will not
The award is to
The move comes after actor Anthony Rapp came forward with claims Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances toward him in 1986, when he was 14. Netflix announced Monday that it was pulling the plug on "House of Cards," which stars Spacey.
___
8:55 a.m.
British media are reporting that police have widened their investigation into sexual assault claims against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.
Citing unidentified sources, the Independent newspaper, Press Association and Sky News say London's Metropolitan Police are now investigating allegations by seven women over incidents that reportedly took place from the 1980s to 2015.
Police declined to comment, only saying Tuesday that officers from its child abuse and sexual
The news comes just days after the British Film Institute stripped Weinstein of its highest
Weinstein denies having any non-consensual sexual activity.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Complaints filed to Halifax City Hall after councillor's controversial comment
-
Case of newborn baby found abandoned in Halifax 'extremely rare:' province
-
Halifax to handle its own parking enforcement after contractor kicked to curb
-
'This is racist': University of Alberta investigates jack-o'-lantern found on campus