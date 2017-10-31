The Latest: Nurse plans to use settlement for aid projects

SALT LAKE CITY — The Latest on a settlement reached over a nurse's rough arrest (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

A Utah nurse whose rough arrest drew widespread attention after the release of body camera video says she's planning to use part of her $500,000 settlement to fund legal help for others trying to get footage from police.

Nurse Alex Wubbels said Tuesday that in cases like hers, video is essential to being believed.

She's also planning to give a portion of the payout to a nurse's union and help lead a campaign to stop physical and verbal abuse of nurses on the job.

Wubbels was handcuffed in July after refusing under hospital policy to allow an officer to draw blood from an unconscious patient.

One officer involved was fired and another was demoted, They are appealing.

The video assistance program will be run from the office of Wubbels' lawyer, Karra Porter.

__

5 p.m.

A Utah nurse who was arrested for refusing to let a police officer draw blood from an unconscious patient is settling with Salt Lake City and the university that runs the hospital for $500,000.

Nurse Alex Wubbels and her lawyer made the announcement Tuesday.

Police body-camera video of Detective Jeff Payne handcuffing Wubbels drew widespread attention online amid an ongoing national conversation about police use of force.

She was following hospital policy when she told Payne he needed a warrant or the consent of the patient to draw blood after a July 26 car crash.

Payne had neither. He eventually dragged Wubbels outside as she screamed she had done nothing wrong.