The Latest: Police disciplinary hearing in black man's death

The Latest on a Baltimore police disciplinary hearing involving death of black man Freddie Gray:

12:25 p.m.

A lawyer for a Baltimore police van driver facing disciplinary action in the death of a black man who suffered a fatal injury while in custody is questioning why an investigator didn't interview more people.

Sean Malone, a lawyer for Officer Caesar Goodson, cross-examined police Detective Thomas Curtis on the second day of an administrative disciplinary hearing Tuesday. Malone questioned why Curtis didn't include important exculpatory details from three trials of Baltimore police officers relating to the 2015 death of Freddie Gray that resulted in acquittals, including Goodson's.

Neil Duke, an attorney for the Baltimore Police Department, says Goodson should be fired for failing to secure the handcuffed and shackled inmate in a seatbelt as he transported him, even though there were multiple opportunities to do so. He also says Goodson failed to take Gray, who suffered a fatal neck injury while being transported, to a hospital. The 25-year-old Gray died a week later from spinal cord injuries he suffered in custody.

Goodson was acquitted last year of murder, but faces discipline in the department, including possible dismissal.

9 a.m.

A police disciplinary board is hearing the case of a Baltimore police van driver acquitted of murder last year in the death of Freddie Gray, a young black man who suffered a fatal neck injury during his trip to the station.

The hearing of Officer Caesar Goodson's case enters its second day on Tuesday with Goodson's defence attorney, Sean Malone, scheduled to ask questions of an internal police investigator.