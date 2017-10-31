The Latest: Services set for WCCO Radio's Roger Erickson

MINNEAPOLIS — The Latest on the death of WCCO Radio personality Roger Erickson (all times local):

3 p.m.

Services have been set for longtime WCCO Radio personality Roger Erickson, who died at age 89.

His daughter, Tracy Anderson, says his memorial service will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, at the Lafayette Club in Orono. She expects people who worked with him will be speaking. It will be open to the public.

Erickson died of natural causes at his home in Plymouth on Monday after fighting dementia for around 10 years. He ruled Minnesota's morning airwaves along with on-air WCCO partner Charlie Boone for 38 years before he retired in 1998.

The Erickson family requests that instead of flowers, memorials go to the theatre or agricultural departments at the University of Minnesota, or a department of the donor's choice.

___

10:05 a.m.

Longtime WCCO Radio personality Roger Erickson has died. He was 89.

His daughter, Tracy Anderson, says he died of natural causes at his home in Plymouth on Monday.

Erickson and on-air partner Charlie Boone ruled Minnesota's airwaves during morning drive-time for 38 years. Their folky "Boone and Erickson" show, with its mix of humour and news, recalled an earlier era. In its prime, half of the radios on in the greater Twin Cities area were tuned in to the show.

Erickson also endeared himself to generations of schoolchildren by delivering school closing announcements on snowy mornings.

Boone and Erickson did their last show together in January 1998. Boone died in 2015 at age 88.

Erickson was one of the original inductees into the Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame.