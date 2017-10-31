The Latest: Suspect in stolen sheriff's SUV surrenders

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a stolen sheriff's SUV in Los Angeles (all times local):

7:20 a.m.

A man suspected of stealing a Los Angeles County sheriff's SUV has surrendered to deputies following a wild rush-hour pursuit through San Fernando Valley neighbourhoods .

Television news footage showed the vehicle pulling over around 7:10 a.m. Tuesday and a man wearing only black shorts exited and was quickly arrested.

Officials say shots were fired during the pursuit but it wasn't clear if anyone was hit. The suspect drove on sidewalks and sped through intersections with the SUV's lights flashing, while several other sheriff's vehicles gave pursuit, also with lights flashing.

At one point the suspect stopped and backed the SUV into another sheriff's vehicle before speeding off again.

Deputy Kimberly Alexander says the department vehicle was reported stolen shortly after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday near Santa Clarita. Alexander did not immediately have any suspect information.

__

7:10 a.m.

Los Angeles County authorities say deputies are in pursuit of a suspect in a stolen sheriff's SUV.

Deputy Kimberly Alexander says the department vehicle was reported stolen shortly after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday near Santa Clarita.

Television news footage shows several sheriff's vehicles with lights flashing chasing another sheriff's vehicle, also with its lights on.