Top aides to push for tax plan while Trump is in Asia
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Top White House aides, including Ivanka Trump, will be lobbying in the U.S. for a tax overhaul while President Donald Trump is
A White House official says Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn and White House adviser Ivanka Trump will hold tax events around the country.
The first daughter is going to Japan for a speech Friday, but has
President Donald Trump leaves Friday for a lengthy trip through Asia.
House Republicans are set to unveil their tax bill Wednesday.
Trump is scheduled to hold a tax meeting at the White House Tuesday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Loretta Saunders’ family tells MMIW hearing ‘white-passing’ appearance alters police reaction
-
Businesses petition to allow open liquor on Calgary's 17th Avenue
-
Complaints filed to Halifax City Hall after councillor's controversial comment
-
Drunk man found unconscious beside tree in Dartmouth with rifle