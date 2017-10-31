Trade board urges tariffs, restrictions on solar imports
WASHINGTON — A U.S. trade commission is recommending that the Trump administration impose tariffs or other restrictions to slow an influx of low-cost solar panels imported from China and other countries.
The four-member International Trade Commission split over the exact nature of the remedies but agreed that a surge in imported solar cells and panels has caused serious harm to U.S. manufacturers.
The panel's chairwoman, Rhonda Schmidtlein, recommended tariffs ranging from 10
The commission's recommendations follow a unanimous vote in September that imports are harmful. President Donald Trump is expected to make a final decision by mid-January.
