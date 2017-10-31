Trump chief of staff Kelly decries removal of monuments
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — White House chief of staff John Kelly says Confederate General Robert E. Lee was "an
Kelly also said in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham that aired Monday night that the removal of monuments to the Confederacy shows "a lack of appreciation of history." The retired Marine Corps general was responding to a question about a Virginia church's decision to remove historical markers for Lee and George Washington.
Kelly said the Civil War was sparked by "the lack of the ability to compromise."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'The dam has broken': Edmonton's theatre scene on making change after high-profile harassment allegations
-
Halifax to handle its own parking enforcement after contractor kicked to curb
-
Complaints filed to Halifax City Hall after councillor's controversial comment
-
‘Rape culture’ in Vancouver nightlife scene spurs #MeToo push