US consumer confidence rises in October to 17-year high
WASHINGTON — American consumers are the most confident they've been in nearly 17 years, more good news for an already healthy economy.
The Conference Board said Tuesday that its
The business research group's index measures consumers' assessment of current conditions and their outlook for the next six months. Both rose in October.
A healthy job market contributed to the sunny mood. Unemployment is at a 16-year low 4.2
The overall index hit bottom at 25.3 in February 2009 at the depths of the Great Recession before rebounding as the U.S. economy recovered.
Economists monitor Americans' confidence because consumer spending accounts for about 70
The October confidence readings "suggest the economy will continue expanding at a solid pace for the remainder of the year," Conference Board economist Lynn Franco said.