US wages and benefits grew 0.7 per cent in third quarter
WASHINGTON — U.S. workers' wages and benefits grew faster in the third quarter, adding to recent signs that American workers are seeing their pay climb.
The Labor Department said Tuesday that total compensation was up 0.7
Wages and salaries, which account for about 70
Pay had been slow to recover from the Great Recession of 2007-2009 even as employers resumed hiring and unemployment fell. But with the unemployment rate at a 16-year-low of 4.2
But wage growth perked up in September, according to an earlier Labor Department report, rising 2.9
The Federal Reserve has raised short-term interest rates three times this year, reflecting its confidence in the strength of the U.S. economy. The central bank meets this week but is widely expected to hold off on raising rates again until December.