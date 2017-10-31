Viewfinders unveil Tennessee fall colours for the colorblind

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Tennessee tourism officials have installed viewfinders at three scenic spots, including an overlook in the Great Smoky Mountains, to help colorblind people see the fall foliage burst with colour for the first time.

The viewfinders that debut Wednesday don't use new technology, since glasses for colorblindness already exist. But state officials believe it's the first time it's been incorporated into a viewfinder that helps with red-green colour deficiencies.

Crews filmed reactions of some first-time viewers atop the Ober Gatlinburg resort last week for marketing purposes. Some of the first glimpses drew tears, smiles and expressions of wonder and awe.