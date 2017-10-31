Warrant issued for 2nd Rhode Island battery theft suspect

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island police are seeking a second suspect for the theft of 36 batteries from school buses that delayed the start of school.

East Providence police said Monday they have issued an arrest warrant for a 29-year-old Tiverton man on felony larceny and conspiracy charges.

Police say the batteries were stolen from an East Providence bus company and sold for about $600 to Berger & Company Recycling in Pawtucket. The theft forced school officials to delay the school day's start by two hours on Oct. 25 as other buses were brought in.