Warrant: Punished child forced to brush teeth with cat feces
A
A
Share via Email
SAN ANTONIO — Investigators say a San Antonio-area couple punished their three young children by forcing one to brush her teeth with cat feces, using a shock collar as punishment and beating them with a thorny switch.
Thirty-two-year-old James Chalkley and 22-year-old Cheyanne Chalkley were being held Tuesday on charges of injury to a child.
James Chalkley is the father of a 3-year-old boy and two girls who are 5 and 10. Cheyanne Chalkley is their stepmother.
Arrest warrants show a teacher noticed bruising on the 5-year-old in September. Investigators say interviews with child-protective workers revealed the extent of their punishments.
The 5-year-old told authorities that her father used a dog's shock collar on her that left green marks on her skin.
Jail records indicate no attorneys have been appointed for the Chalkleys.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Donald Trump just had his worst day in office — and he has more trouble coming: Dale
-
'The dam has broken': Edmonton's theatre scene on making change after high-profile harassment allegations
-
Drunk man found unconscious after falling out of tree in Dartmouth
-
Case of newborn baby found abandoned in Halifax 'extremely rare:' province