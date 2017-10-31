White House: Trump will not visit DMZ during Asia trip

WASHINGTON — The White House says President Donald Trump will not visit the heavily fortified border between North and South Korea known as the Demilitarized Zone during his upcoming trip to Asia.

A senior administration official tells reporters during a White House background briefing that there's not enough time in the president's schedule to accommodate a visit.

The president will be visiting Camp Humphreys, a military base about 40 miles south of Seoul, to highlight the U.S.-South Korean partnership instead.

Every president but one since Ronald Reagan has visited the DMZ, which has separated the North and South for 64 years.