White nationalist asks to speak at University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A University of Michigan spokesman says it will pay "close attention to the safety and security of our community" in considering a request by white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak on campus.

University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald said Tuesday that no decision has been made on Spencer's request. Fitzgerald says a representative of Spencer's National Policy Institute indicated there was flexibility with the speaking date.

Michigan State University earlier this year turned down a request for Spencer to speak there. Spencer's group has filed a lawsuit seeking to have that blockage overturned. Spencer's group has also filed a lawsuit against Ohio State University, which also turned down a request for speaking space.