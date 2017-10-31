Yiannopoulos on California campus, police gird for violence
FULLERTON, Calif. — Right-wing firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos is slated to give speech at a Southern California college campus on Halloween night.
Yiannopoulos is appearing Tuesday at California State University, Fullerton, at the invitation of the school's College Republicans. Other student groups are planning what they call a "Unity Block Party."
Other campus speeches by Yiannopoulos have led to violence. Cal State Fullerton police say they're prepared for clashes but have taken aggressive security precautions to keep opposing groups apart.
Brooke Paz, the young Republican group's spokeswoman, says the goal is to draw attention to free speech and the presence of politically conservative students on campus.
Critics say Yiannopoulos seeks to divide people by race and religion.
