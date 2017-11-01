2 dead in northern Nevada gold mine accident

BATTLE MOUNTAIN, Nev. — Federal safety regulators are investigating an accident that claimed the life of two workers at a northern Nevada gold mine.

SSR Mining Inc. says the workers were killed Tuesday when a haul truck collided with a light vehicle at the Marigold mine northwest of Battle Mountain.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Humboldt County Sheriff Mike Allen says his office is assisting the U.S Mine Safety and Health Administration in the investigation.

Paul Benson, president and CEO of SSR Mining based in Vancouver, British Columbia, says operations at the open pit mine have been suspended indefinitely. He said in a statement company officials are deeply saddened by the loss of their colleagues and offer their heartfelt sympathy to their families.