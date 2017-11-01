8 arrests at Georgia demo over player's gay rights armband

TBILISI, Georgia — Eight people have been arrested in Georgia after a far-right group gathered to demand a soccer player be kicked off the national team because he supported gay rights.

The nationalist Georgian March group wants defender Guram Kashia punished for wearing a rainbow armband while captaining Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem earlier this month, as part of a broader initiative in the Netherlands for the country's "Coming Out Day."

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Georgian Football Federation headquarters late Tuesday, shouting anti-gay slogans while letting off flares and smoke bombs. They also burned a rainbow flag. Police say eight were arrested for resisting police and minor hooliganism.