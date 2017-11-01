AP FACT CHECK: Trump ad hits wrong target on health care
NEW YORK — President Donald Trump's re-election committee is blaming Democrats for blocking fixes to the nation's health care system. An AP Fact Check finds the blame is misdirected.
It's true Democrats have opposed Republican legislation seeking to repeal and replace "Obamacare." But Republicans control the House and Senate and had a chance to pass a new health care law without a single Democratic vote in the summer. Republican divisions stopped that from happening.
It excludes Republican critics altogether, even though Trump and his allies have assailed them in recent weeks.
Recent health care plans backed by the White House stalled chiefly because Republicans like Maine Sen. Susan Collins and Arizona Sen. John McCain opposed the specific fixes.
