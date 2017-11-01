AP NewsBreak: Gov't won't pursue talking car mandate

WASHINGTON — Auto industry officials say the Trump administration has quietly set aside plans to require that new cars be able to wirelessly talk to each other, jeopardizing one of the most promising technologies for preventing traffic deaths.

The Obama administration proposed last December that all new cars and light trucks come equipped with technology enabling them to transmit their location, speed, direction and other information ten times per second. That lets cars detect, for example, when another vehicle is about to run a red light in time to prevent a crash.