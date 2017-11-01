News / World

AP NewsBreak: Gov't won't pursue talking car mandate

FILE - In this July 20, 2015 file photo, a cyclist crosses in front of a vehicle as part of a demonstration at Mcity on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Trump administration has quietly set aside plans to require new cars to be able to wirelessly talk to each other, auto industry officials said, jeopardizing one of the most promising technologies for preventing traffic deaths. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

WASHINGTON — Auto industry officials say the Trump administration has quietly set aside plans to require that new cars be able to wirelessly talk to each other, jeopardizing one of the most promising technologies for preventing traffic deaths.

The Obama administration proposed last December that all new cars and light trucks come equipped with technology enabling them to transmit their location, speed, direction and other information ten times per second. That lets cars detect, for example, when another vehicle is about to run a red light in time to prevent a crash.

Industry officials say the Trump administration has decided to let the proposal languish partly because of a reluctance to impose costly mandates. They spoke on condition of anonymity so as not to jeopardize their relations with the administration.

