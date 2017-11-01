Australian sentenced 6 years for drug smuggling in Colombia

BOGOTA — A judge in Colombia has sentenced an Australian woman to 6 years in jail after she pleaded guilty to drug trafficking.

Cassandra Sainsbury was accompanied by her family on Wednesday as the judge accepted the plea deal. Her lawyer Orlando Herran said Sainsbury may end up serving less time with good conduct. She must also pay a fine of nearly $100,000.

Sainsbury was arrested in April at Bogota's international airport after an X-ray machine detected cocaine hidden in 18 packages stashed in her luggage. Her arrest drew attention in Australia and shone a light on foreign drug mules in Colombia, the world's largest cocaine producer.