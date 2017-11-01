Bribery or friendship? Jury set to weigh Menendez evidence

NEWARK, N.J. — Jurors in the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend are to receive legal instructions from the judge in advance of closing arguments Thursday.

Menendez and the friend, Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen (MEHL'-genn), are charged in an 18-count indictment with conspiracy, bribery, fraud and related offences .

The trial is in its ninth week.

Prosecutors have sought to show that Menendez flew on Melgen's private jet and accepted other gifts including luxury vacations between 2006 and 2013 in exchange for lobbying for Melgen's business interests with government officials.