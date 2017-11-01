Couple donates scrap metal horse to Rockford Art Museum
ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Rockford Art Museum isn't horsing around.
The (Rockford) Register Star reports that Richard and Lon Behr have donated a 8-foot-tall, 800 pound horse made from scrap metal to the museum. It stands in the gift shop — a location Richard Behr likes because it will be seen by patrons as they pass through on their way to the museum's galleries.
The museum joins more than 100 other museums — including the Art Institute of Chicago and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York — to have such a sculpture created by artist Deborah Butterfield.
This horse is significant to both Behr and the community because the scrap metal comes from a Rockford metal recycling business founded by Behr's father and grandfather more than a century ago.
