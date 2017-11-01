Day care duo to be charged in accidental shooting of 2 kids

DEARBORN, Mich. — Prosecutors are bringing child abuse charges against a suburban Detroit couple who ran an unlicensed home day care where a toddler accidentally shot and wounded two other children in September.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office said in a news release Wednesday that 32-year-olds Timothy and Samantha Eubanks are expected to turn themselves in to police for arraignment Thursday on multiple counts of second-degree child abuse.

Authorities say Samantha Eubanks' 3-year-old son shot two other 3-year-olds with a gun that had been left in an upstairs bedroom of their Dearborn home. One was shot in the face and remains hospitalized. The other was wounded in the shoulder and has been released from a hospital.