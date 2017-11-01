Deputies fatally shoot armed man in Tennessee

LIVINGSTON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says deputies have shot and killed a man who pulled a handgun during a confrontation with officers.

A statement from the bureau says deputies with the Overton County Sheriff's Department were called to a residence in Livingston on Tuesday evening to investigate and abandoned vehicle that had bullet holes in it. The statement says a man walked out of a nearby tree line when deputies arrived and a confrontation ensued. Officials say deputies fired after the man produced a gun.

The man died at the scene. The deputies weren't injured.