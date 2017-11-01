Explosion at Indian power plant kills at least 8, injures 40

LUCKNOW, India — At least eight people were killed and 40 others injured in an explosion Wednesday at a thermal power plant in northern India, officials said.

Senior police officer Aditya Mishra said a pipe carrying ash from the burning coal exploded in the newly installed boiler at the power plant in Unchahar in Uttar Pradesh state.

Mishra said the death toll is likely to rise because more than a dozen workers received severe burns.

The 500-megawatt unit was operating on a trial basis.

Sanjay Khatri, the area's top administrative officer, said the cause of the accident wasn't immediately known. It also wasn't clear how many workers were in the plant at the time. Witnesses described a massive explosion and thick smoke rising from the plant.