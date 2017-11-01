Family settles with Denver over inmate's death for $4.6M

DENVER — Attorneys for the family of a man who suffocated as Denver sheriff's deputies restrained him during a psychotic episode say they have reached a $4.6 million settlement with the city.

Fifty-year-old Michael Marshall died in 2015 after he was restrained in a prone position for several minutes because he became aggressive with another inmate and ignored commands. He choked on his own vomit and suffocated.

Attorneys for Marshall's family say the settlement also requires Denver to fill two mental health provider positions at its jail facilities, conduct training on mental illness for all deputies and change other procedures.

Representatives for the city and sheriff's department weren't immediately available for comment.