FBI: Georgia man who threatened Sen Scott made other threats

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say a Georgia man charged with threatening to kill U.S. Sen. Tim Scott from South Carolina has a history of threats against other members of congress and news organizations.

A sworn statement by a FBI agent says Jason Kenneth Bell of Cochran, Georgia, called Scott's office on Oct. 23, saying "I am going to kill that "m--- f---" because the black senator said white neo-Nazi groups were causing problems in America.

Agent Amanda Risner says Bell has called a number of other Congress members with similar complaints and threats. The Capitol Police talked to the 40-year-old Bell, who said he was just trying to have a conversation.

Risner says Bell also faces charges in Georgia for threatening calls to CNN.