Former first lady Micheelle Obama to speak at Chicago summit

CHICAGO — Former first lady Michelle Obama is among the speakers expected at an inaugural youth leadership summit convened by the Obama Foundation.

She's expected to address hundreds of leaders on Wednesday gathered for the two-day event. A day earlier, former President Barack Obama gave opening remarks during which he talked about his days in Chicago as a community organizer and called the event a "collective conversation." He's expected to speak again on Wednesday.

Hundreds of leaders from 60 countries are in Chicago for the event, which features sessions and a Wednesday evening concert with Chance the Rapper and Gloria Estefan.