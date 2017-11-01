Georgia prisons: 2 inmates apparently killed themselves

BUFORD, Ga. — Georgia prison officials are investigating the deaths of two inmates found unresponsive in their cells on the same day.

A Georgia Department of Corrections statement Wednesday said Demitri Carter was found unresponsive in his cell at Phillips State prison in Buford at 2:10 p.m. on Sunday. Prison medical staff tried unsuccessfully to revive him, and he was declared dead at 2:50 p.m.

Carter, 25, had been sentenced to prison in 2014 for aggravated assault.

James Wheeler, 39, was found unresponsive at Wilcox State Prison and pronounced dead at 7:50 a.m. He was serving time for robbery and theft.