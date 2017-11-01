Germany: stranded cargo ship to be freed before weekend

BERLIN — German authorities say they hope to tow free a 225-meter (738-foot) cargo ship that ran aground on a North Sea sandbank before the weekend.

The Panama-flagged bulk carrier Glory Amsterdam drifted onto the sandbank off the island of Langeoog during a storm on Sunday, with 22 crew members on board. Rescuers originally hoped to free it at high tide a day later but determined that the water around the ship was too shallow for tugboats.