Girl adopted from India and found dead in Texas drain buried

RICHARDSON, Texas — A 3-year-old girl who was adopted from India and who was found dead in a suburban Dallas storm drain last month has been laid to rest.

Authorities say he initially told investigators that Sherin disappeared before dawn on Oct. 7 after he made her stand outside as punishment for not drinking her milk. They say he later changed his story and said she choked to death on milk and that he got rid of her body in the storm drain not far from their home.