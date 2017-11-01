Greece: 25 held in assault on lawyer near far-right trial

ATHENS, Greece — Police in Greece say 25 people have been detained for questioning after a lawyer was attacked outside the Athens courthouse where members of an extreme right political party are on trial.

Lawyer Evgenia Kouniaki said she was punched in the face Wednesday by a man who was among a group of Golden Dawn party supporters. Kouniaki is representing victims of an alleged Golden Dawn attack.

Leading members of the Nazi-inspired Golden Dawn party have been on trial since 2015 on charges of operating a criminal organization, having allegedly ordered or been associated with multiple attacks against immigrants and left-wing activists.

Defendants include party leader Nikos Michaloliakos. He has accused political opponents of fabricating the charges to undermine his party's popularity.