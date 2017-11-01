Guantanamo military judge rules defence official in contempt
A
A
Share via Email
MIAMI — A military judge at the Guantanamo Bay detention
Air Force Col. Vance Spath issued the ruling Wednesday against Marine Corps Brig. Gen. John Baker at a hearing at the U.S. base in Cuba.
Spath said Baker should be confined to his quarters for 21 days for releasing three
A senior Pentagon legal official known as the convening authority must uphold the ruling before it becomes official and Baker is expected to challenge it.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Video: OPP expect body count to rise in 'apocalyptical' 14-vehicle pileup on Hwy 400
-
Floating trash bin installed in Halifax, making its Canadian debut
-
Russia backs Iran after Donald Trump refuses to re-certify nuclear deal
-
Inside the unrelenting world of sexual harassment for a female stand-up comic