News / World

Guantanamo military judge rules defence official in contempt

MIAMI — A military judge at the Guantanamo Bay detention centre has ruled that a senior legal official in charge of the defence for terrorism suspects should be held in contempt of court in a dispute that has disrupted court proceedings at the base.

Air Force Col. Vance Spath issued the ruling Wednesday against Marine Corps Brig. Gen. John Baker at a hearing at the U.S. base in Cuba.

Spath said Baker should be confined to his quarters for 21 days for releasing three defence lawyers in a terrorism case without the judge's authorization. Baker was led out of the courtroom to the shock of colleagues.

A senior Pentagon legal official known as the convening authority must uphold the ruling before it becomes official and Baker is expected to challenge it.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular