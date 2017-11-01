In key step, Hamas gives up control of Gaza border crossings

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — The Islamic militant group Hamas has handed over control of Gaza's border crossings with Israel and Egypt to the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority.

Wednesday's handover was the first tangible step in implementing a reconciliation deal between Hamas and the rival Fatah party, which controls the Palestinian Authority.

Hamas seized control of Gaza from Fatah forces a decade ago. Hamas recently agreed to return control of Gaza to the Palestinian Authority.

Handing over the crossings is aimed at easing an Israeli-Egyptian blockade that was imposed on Gaza to isolate Hamas.