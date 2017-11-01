Judge assigned to handle cases stemming from prison riot

DOVER, Del. — A trial judge who previously served as U.S. Attorney for Delaware has been assigned to handle the cases of 18 inmates charged in a deadly prison riot and hostage-taking.

Superior Court Judge William C. Carpenter Jr. was assigned the cases on Monday.

Carpenter is no stranger to high-profile cases, having presided over the bench trial of former pediatrician Earl Bradley. Bradley is serving several life sentences for raping and sexually molesting scores of young patients, whose assaults were captured on home videos he made.